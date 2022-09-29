India Records 4,272 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours, 27 More Deaths

The daily Covid positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent. (File)

India's COVID-19 case tally increased by 4,272 in a day to reach 4,45,83,360, while active cases have declined to 40,750 according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death count has reached 5,28,611 with 27 more deaths, including 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.51 per cent.

Active Covid cases declined by 229 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,13,999. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 218.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

The 11 fatalities reported in 24 hours include three from Maharashtra and two each from Bihar and West Bengal. Sixteen deaths have been reconciled by Kerala.

