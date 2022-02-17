India Records 30,757 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 2.61%

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 per cent (File)

With 30,757 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,27,54,315, while the recovery rate crossed the 98 per cent-mark again, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death count has climbed to 5,10,413 with 541 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for the last 11 consecutive days.

The active cases have declined to 3,32,918, comprising 0.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.03 per cent, the health ministry said.

The recovery rate had last crossed the 98 per cent-mark on January 5, when it was 98.01 per cent.

There has been a reduction of 37,322 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 3.04 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,19,10,984, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 174.24 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

