Union Minister RK Singh On How India Plans To Meet Its Rising Power Demand

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Friday said that India may add 25 Giga-Watt (GW) to 30 GW thermal electricity generation capacity in addition to 50 GW already under work to meet the rising demand.

Addressing a CII conference, Mr Singh said that India has around 25 GW of thermal capacity under construction and another 25 GW is planned.

He pointed out that India is growing at a rapid pace and electricity demand is rising very fast, which needs to be met.

He stated that the country may add another 25 GW to 30 GW of thermal power capacity to meet the demand.

Power demand in the country has already touched a record high of 241 GW early this month.

However, Mr Singh said that if the round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy works out as per our calculations (viable) then I don't have to go for thermal power capacity addition.

He talked about green hydrogen storage as the RTC renewables for future growth.

Mr Singh has said India will soon launch a pilot project for producing 100 MW of round-the-clock power using green hydrogen as storage.

India will be the largest producer of green hydrogen and ammonia in the world and the largest exporter because it has the cheapest renewable power, he said, adding that the country has already amassed substantial manufacturing capacity for green hydrogen, positioning itself as a global leader in this burgeoning sector.

If you have green hydrogen as a storage which costs around Rs six per unit then it is cheaper than gas and battery energy storage, he explained.

He talked about coming out with a pilot bid for a green hydrogen storage capacity of around 100 MW for testing grounds and to make this RTC renewable energy available commercially.

"We have come out with a pilot bid for 100 MW for establishing green hydrogen storage. If the the green hydrogen storage cost comes to Rs six per unit (in the bid) then we are in business," he said.

The average price of electricity in the past couple of months has been Rs eight per unit, he said and added that if we are making this (green hydrogen storage) RTC renewable energy at Rs six per unit then the future is going to be for renewables.

Mr Singh's plans about adding more thermal capacity to meet rising demand in the absence of viable RTC renewable energy at present assume significance in view of India's ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewables by 2030 and its energy transition programme.

He said: "I am going to be the largest producer of green hydrogen." He also informed about the government's initiative to provide a carbon credit facility for green hydrogen as the industry will benefit from this.

He said that about 88GW of renewable energy capacity is under work.

According to the latest report of the Central Electricity Authority, India has 178 GW of renewable energy capacity, which includes 47GW of large hydro, 71GW solar and 44GW of wind energy.

