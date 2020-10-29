India Performs 1 Crore COVID-19 Tests In Last 9 Days: Centre

According to Centre, the cumulative positivity rate has been falling progressively (File)

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that the country has conducted about one crore tests to diagnose coronavirus in the last nine days. The government mentioned that on average, nearly 11 lakh COVID-19 tests were being performed every day for the past six weeks.

"India has demonstrated a consistent rise in the COVID-19 testing infrastructure since Jan 2020. With 10,75,760 covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crores (10,65,63,440). Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks," said the Health Ministry in a statement adding that the country is capable of doing 15 lakh tests every day now.

According to the Central Government, the cumulative positivity rate has been falling progressively as testing has increased and it has touched 7.54 per cent as of October 29. At least crore tests were conducted in the last nine days and the daily positivity rate stands at 4.64 per cent.

While India continues to maintain the declining trend of the active corona cases, at present it stands at 6,03,687 cases. It comprises only 7.51 per cent of the total positive cases of the country, said the ministry.

The declining trend of active cases is supported by a rising number of recovered cases. The total recovered cases have crossed 73 lakh (73,15,989). The gap between Recovered cases and active cases has crossed 67 lakh (67,12,302).

With an increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening.

According to the Central government, numbers of covid-19 recovery cases are constantly increasing in India. As many as 56,480 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. At least 79 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has contributed the maximum with more than 8,000 single day recoveries followed by Kerala with more than 7,000 recoveries. While Kerala has reported 6,260 recovered cases, Delhi has witnessed at least 4,128 recovered cases.

West Bengal has reported 3,825 cured cases, Tamil Nadu has seen 3,850 recovered cases and at least 3,609 people got discharged from hospital in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported 2,742 recovered cases, Rajasthan has reported 2,016 cases, and Odisha with 2,015 recovered cases.

The health ministry further informed that at least 49,881 new confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

About 79 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases followed by Maharashtra with more than 6,000 cases. The national Capital has recorded 5,673 cases and West Bengal has witnessed 3,924 cases.

Karnataka has reported 3,146 cases, Andhra Pradesh has seen 2,949 cases while Tamil Nadu has witnessed 2,516 cases. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,980 cases followed by Chattisgarh 1929 cases and Rajasthan with 1,785 cases.

