'Our Cultural World A Lot Poorer': PM Modi On SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died today in Chennai. He was 74. The celebrated singer was paid rich tributes by politicians and celebrities across the country on social media.

Winner of six National Awards, the celebrated singer had an illustrious career of over five decades. His deep and rich voice gave life to over 40,000 compositions in 16 languages. He worked extensively for Ilaiyaraaja, A R Rahman and other composers. He also sang for actors Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "with the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer". "A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti (sic)," PM Modi tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled his death on social media. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti (sic)," Mr Shah tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind in a tweet said: "In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called 'Paadum Nila' or 'Singing Moon' by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers."

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote.

"Shocked at the tragic demise of the legendary musician Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill. #SPBalasubrahmanyam," Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter.

Several Union Ministers - Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju - recalled the contribution of SP Balasubrahmanyam to the world of music.

Remembering his interaction with the seasoned artist, chess player Vishwanathan Anand said he was "one of the nicest persons I have met". Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also condoled the celebrated singer's death. "His fame will live for seven generations."

"Grieved to hear of the passing of a true legend of music, SP Balasubrahmanyam. His golden voice will be remembered for generations. Condolences to his family, many admirers and colleagues in the music industry," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted this afternoon.

"Be it languages, genre or generations - his music truly knew no boundaries. Such a voice has today become boundless. His countless songs will keep him alive in all our hearts forever. There cannot be another #SPBalasubramanyam ji. Om Shanti," Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted.

Ex-prime minister HD Devegowda wrote: "I am severely pained by the sad demise of renowned singer Shri. SP Balasubrahmanyam. Reaching the pinnacle of music in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi is an unassailable achievement. This is a great loss to our nation, especially to the field of music."

SPB, as the beloved singer was popularly known, had been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. He tested negative over a month later but could not be taken off the ventilator. On Thursday, the hospital - MGM Healthcare - said in a medical bulletin that Mr Balasubrahmanyam's condition had worsened in the last 24 hours and that he was on maximum life support.

