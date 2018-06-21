India, Pakistan Hold Commander-Level Talks In Jammu And Kashmir The meeting comes a day after the BJP pulled out from its alliance with the PDP, which led to Mehbooba Mufti resigning as the chief minister.

Security forces are likely to step up anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, a top cop said Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir: A commander-level meeting between India and Pakistan took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday. The two countries discussed instances of ceasefire violations and cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LOC).



The meeting comes a day after the BJP pulled out from its alliance with the PDP, which led to Mehbooba Mufti resigning as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The state is currently under Governor's rule.



The Home Ministry had earlier announced that the security personnel would halt operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. Kashmir responded well to the Centre's decision to have the ceasefire as peace prevailed.



But the announcement of non-initiation of combat operations (NICO) did not stop cross-border firing and ceasefire violations along the LOC and sporadic incidents of terrorists striking security forces continued.



There were also incidents of terrorist activities in the valley during the Ramzan ceasefire. Senior journalist and 'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar on June 14. On the same day, terrorists abducted and killed 22-year-old Army jawan Aurangzeb.



These incidents drew huge outrage in the Valley with many labelling the instances as acts of cowardice.



Jammu and Kashmir top cop SP Vaid has said that security forces will step up anti-terror operations in the Valley under Governor's rule.



