IMF Clears $1-BillIion Loan For Pakistan, Says Prime Minister's Office

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pakistan claimed the IMF approved a $1 billion bailout, although there’s no official confirmation. Meanwhile, Pak drones have targeted Indian cities for a third straight night, this time injuring civilians.

Pakistan on Friday night claimed the International Monetary Fund had authorised the "immediate disbursement" of a billion-dollar bailout to its troubled economy.

The claim was made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office; a statement from the Pak PMO, cited by news agencies Reuters and PTI, said Mr Sharif had "expressed satisfaction over the approval of a $1 billion... by the IMF and the failure of India's high-handed tactics..."

There has been no statement by the IMF, so far, on sanction of the loan.

The claim, meanwhile, was made as the Pakistani military launched weapon-carrying drones and missiles at western Indian cities and military installations for a third consecutive night.

Swarms of Pak drones were spotted over Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab, and the Indian military has begun engaging the enemy targets, the government said.

READ | Pak Drones At 26 Indian Locations, Blackouts In Several Cities

Three civilians were injured in Punjab's Ferozepur after a drone attacked a residential colony.

Pak drones and missiles attacked India Wednesday and Thursday night too, emphasising the worrying escalation of military tension between the two nuclear powers.

READ | India's 'We Control Our Skies' Message After Shooting Pak Missiles

India's air defence system - including the integrated counter-unmanned aerial system, or C-UAS, and the indigenously developed Akash missile defence system - has shot down or neutralised almost all of Pak's projectiles, the government said in a briefing earlier today.

India's Protest At IMF

Earlier today India had opposed the IMF's proposal to extend loans of up to $2.3 billion, including a fresh Reliance and Sustainability Facility lending programme worth $1.3 billion.

India argued the funds could be misused - to finance state-sponsored cross-border terrorism - and protested by abstained from voting on the disbursement.

The objections were fuelled by New Delhi's long-held position that the Pakistan government, or at least the deep state, actively funds and supports cross-border terrorism targeting India.

READ | India Opposes IMF's Fresh Loans To Pakistan, Abstains From Voting

Those charges have been raised once again after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in J&K, in which 26 people, mostly civilians, were killed. A proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, calling itself The Resistance Front, claimed responsibility for the attack.

India responded with a raft of non-military measures followed by Operation Sindoor early Wednesday, in which nine terror camps in Pak and Pak-occupied Kashmir were destroyed.

READ | Pak 'One Of World's Most Dangerous, Terror Trail In Moscow, London'

Pakistan fiercely denied any connection to the Pahalgam attack and called for an international inquiry, but India has since pointed to a pile of evidence linking Pak state and military actors to terror attacks worldwide, including the 2005 London bombings and an attack in Russia last year.

READ | 'LeT Involved?': UN Security Council Blasts Pakistan Over Pahalgam

Pakistan was also grilled by the United Nations Security Council over terror groups like Lashkar continuing to operate from within its territory.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.