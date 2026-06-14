India Now Acts As Solution Contributor Rather Than Consumer: PM Modi

India has transformed from being a consumer of global solutions to a contributor of solutions for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Speaking after inaugurating the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' event in Nice, France, PM Modi said India's innovation ecosystem is rapidly expanding and increasingly playing a role in addressing global challenges through technology and entrepreneurship.

"India now acts as a solution contributor rather than a solution consumer," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister further stated that India is innovating at both speed and scale, with a focus on creating sustainable solutions that benefit not only its own citizens but also the global community.

"Bharat innovates with speed and scale. Bharat innovates for a sustainable future. Bharat innovates for the whole world," PM Modi said while addressing the innovation-focused event, jointly inaugurated with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Emphasising India's approach towards technological development, the Prime Minister said the country's priority is "technology for humanity" and human-centric innovation.

He added that innovation is deeply embedded in India's culture and way of thinking. "Innovation is in India's DNA," Prime Minister Modi explained.

The Prime Minister also praised the growing partnership between India and France, describing it as a relationship rooted in shared values, mutual trust and common interests.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries spans a wide range of sectors, from security and strategic affairs to sustainability and innovation.

"India-France partnership covers security to sustainability," PM Modi said.

Macron, who shared the stage with PM Modi at the event, described the Prime Minister's presence at 'Bharat Innovates' as a matter of great honour for France.

He also congratulated PM Modi on completing 12 years as India's leader and praised his role in strengthening ties between the two countries.

The 'Bharat Innovates' event has brought together leading startups, venture capital funds, innovators and technology leaders from India, France and several other countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)