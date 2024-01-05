India-Nepal Ties Witnesses Real Transformation In Recent Years: S Jaishankar

"In recent years, we have witnessed the real transformation of the India-Nepal relationship."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that bilateral ties between India and Nepal witnessed a real transformation in recent years with significant strides made in various sectors.

In his address after joint inauguration of Tribhuvan University Central Library and other post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Kathmandu, Mr Jaishankar said,

"In recent years, we have witnessed the real transformation of the India-Nepal relationship. With significant strides made in a variety of areas, this partnership has expanded multifold and connectivity, be it physical, digital or energy-related, has become a cornerstone of this expanding collaboration, and this has further strengthened the people-to-people linkages between our two countries," Mr Jaishankar said today.

The external affairs minister who arrived in Nepal a day ago today e jointly inaugurated with his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud the Tribhuvan University Central Library and other reconstruction projects undertaken in Kathmandu after the 2015 earthquake in Nepal.

Highlighting the India's efforts in Nepal after the devastating earthquake of 2005, Mr Jaishankar said, "I stand before you today with a sense of satisfaction, even pride as we gather here to celebrate the inauguration of this newly constructed Central Library of the prestigious Tribhuvan University as well as 25 schools, 32 health projects and a Cultural Heritage Sector project which were undertaken as part of a collaborative effort to support the people of Nepal in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake of 2015."

He said Nepal's government, after the initial rescue efforts prioritized housing, education, health and cultural heritage as part of its reconstruction drive. Mr Jaishankar stated that India is pleased to be part of Nepal's reconstruction efforts and noted that the Indian government has funded the project for the construction of 50,000 houses that were completed in November 2021.

"We have been pleased to be part of these efforts as we contributed USD one billion in this regard consisting of USD 250 million in grant and the remaining as a line of credit. We are very satisfied that the Government of India has funded a project for the construction of 50,000 houses that were completed in November 2021.

"I'm happy to know that today's handing over of 25 schools and the inauguration of this very prestigious library, all the 71 projects being undertaken with reconstruction grant in the education sector have been completed and handed over to the Government of Nepal," Mr Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minster appreciated the partnership of governments of Nepal and India and recognized the efforts of all the concerned agencies of Nepal government. He expressed hope that other projects will be completed soon and put to use as soon as possible.

Mr Jaishankar stressed that India like the rest of the world, was saddened to learn about the casualties and devastation caused by the earthquake that struck Nepal's western regions in November last year.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed solidarity to the people and leadership of Nepal and had committed to extend all possible assistance. In line with this commitment, the Government of India started providing emergency relief in less than 48 hours after the earthquake. Five tranches of such relief have already been supplied to the earthquake affected people, including one consisting of essential requirements and pre-fabricated houses which were handed over yesterday to the people in the earthquake- affected districts," he said.

"I also communicated yesterday to Prime Minister Prachanda Ji, our decision to extend a financial package of Nepali rupees 1000 crores, that is USD 75 million for the reconstruction of infrastructure in these affected districts. We shall continue to stand by the people of Nepal and contribute to the efforts of the Government of Nepal in this regard," he said.

Mr Jaishankar who is on a two-day visit to Kathmandu, on Thursday called on Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda.' Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dahal.

In a post shared on X, Mr Jaishankar stated, "Called on Rt. Hon'ble PM @cmprachanda . Conveyed the warm wishes of PM @narendramodi . Recalled his successful visit to India in June 2023 which has imparted a new momentum to our ties. Discussed the follow-up, including through the Joint Commission Meeting today. friendship is indeed unique and our partnership is moving from strength to strength."

