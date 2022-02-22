India Needs Tough Leader For Difficult Times: PM Modi In Uttar Pradesh

Addressing a rally in UP's Bahraich, PM Modi predicted the BJP's win in the Assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said when turmoil in prevailing in the world, India needs to be stronger and for difficult times, a tough leader is needed.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, PM Modi also predicted the BJP's win the Assembly polls. "The BJP is all set to hit a four in the Assembly polls," he said.

Hitting out at the rivals, PM Modi said in the name of "garibi hatao" (ending poverty) and Samajwad (socialism), they looted the country.

He questioned the "silence" of opposition parties over the court verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts case, saying the country has come to know who were helping them (terrorists).



