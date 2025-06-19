India Needs Think Tanks To Shape Growth Story: Chintan Research Foundation Chief

As India charts its path to becoming a developed economy by 2047, it needs strong, evidence-driven think tanks to shape and project its growth narrative, said Shishir Priyadarshi, President of the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF), on the organisation's first Foundation Day.

"Think tanks must ask the tough questions--to the policymakers, to the government, to civil society. Only then can we move towards the right answers," Priyadarshi told ANI on the sidelines of the event. "India's growth is often seen through a skewed lens. It is our job to tell the full story of progress and ambition."

The event was attended by Director of Adani Enterprises Pranav Adani and by former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who praised CRF's early work.

"I have been through some of the research papers published by the Foundation and must compliment CRF for its detailed, evidence-based research," said Kant. "In the years to come, CRF will emerge as one of India's finest think tanks and support both the government and the private sector in driving India's growth."

CRF plans to focus on critical areas such as climate change, geopolitics, and the global economy.

Priyadarshi stressed the need to expand beyond Delhi: "India has many regions with unique concerns. CRF must go local before we look global."

Calling it a "real start" for CRF's work in people-centric and research-led development, he added, "As India moves from a USD 4 trillion to a USD 30 trillion economy, I'm privileged to contribute through CRF."

