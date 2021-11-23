India Must Align With Commitment Made By PM Modi At Climate Summit: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said the government is planting trees along National Highways under green highway mission

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that India must be aligned with the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently at the COP-26 summit to achieve the target of net-zero emissions or a carbon-neutral country by the year 2070.

According to the statement by the Ministry of Tourism on Monday, addressing ICC's AGM & Annual Session on Bharat@75 ''Empowering India: Today for Tomorrow'', the minister said that the adoption of cutting-edge technology, innovations, and digitalization would lead to all-inclusive and sustainable development in the country.

He said, "In the journey of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are standing at a turning point where our Government is taking concrete steps towards building a tomorrow, which is far more vibrant, Aatmanirbhar, and climate-resilient than our today."

Mr Gadkari said that the government is carrying out tree plantation and transplantation along the National Highways under the green highway mission where larger participation of the local communities, farmers, NGOs, and private sector is expected.

He said to utilize the benefits of huge investment in infrastructure, the private sector can invest in building logistics parks, smart cities, and industrial parks along the corridor.

The minister further said that the construction of 65,000 km of national highways is being done under the Bharatmala Phase 1 and 2. He said there is a plan to develop around 35,000 km of highways under Bharatmala Phase-1 with an overall capital expenditure of over Rs. 10 Lakh crore. 20,000 km of this is already under construction.

The Minister said the government is expeditiously working towards the development of a National highway network of 2 lakh kilometres by 2025.

The Minister said with greater participation from the private sector and increased government spending, opportunities for investors in the country's supply chain are on the increase.