'India Means Business', PM Modi's Mantra At Davos: 10 Points

PM Modi, who will be present in Davos for a day, will deliver the opening address on Tuesday

New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for India as a growth engine for global economy and a display of soft power - through yoga, cuisine and film personalities - the country is expected to be a formidable presence at the 48th World Economic Forum in Davos. PM Modi will address the opening plenary session, which will be attended by heads of 70 nations. India is attending the meet after 20 years. The other nation attending after a long gap - 17 years -- is the US. President Donald Trump will deliver the closing address, but the two leaders are not likely to meet.