India, Maldives Enjoy 'A Uniquely' Special Friendship: President Kovind

President Kovind welcomed Abdulla Shahid and his delegation to India.

India and the Maldives enjoy "a uniquely special, close and friendly relationship", President Ram Nath Kovind told Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said President Kovind made the remark when the visiting Minister called on the Indian President.

"The government of India's vision of inclusive development also extends to our neighbourhood including the Maldives. We are always ready to support the socio-economic development of the Maldives," he said.

The President noted that the Maldivian government had launched a 100-day action plan that was "people-centric and aimed at transforming the lives of the people of Maldives".

President Kovind stated that India would support the Maldives' efforts and work in alignment with its identified priorities.