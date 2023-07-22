'India Making Great Efforts In Green Growth, Energy Transition': PM Modi

The PM said that realising the vision of interconnected green grids can be transforming.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has shown leadership in climate action and the country is moving ahead strongly on its climate commitments by making great efforts in green growth and energy transition.

Addressing via video link the G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting, which is currently underway in Goa, he also said that the country plans to achieve the target of 50 per cent of its installed electricity power capacity from non-fossil fuel based energy sources by 2030.

The PM also stressed the need to have transnational grids and interconnections to enhance energy security.

"India is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition. India is the most populated nation and fastest-growing large economy. Yet we are moving strongly on our climate commitments," he said.

"We achieved our non-fossil installed electricity capacity target nine years in advance. We have set a higher target. We plan to achieve 50 per cent non-fossil electricity by 2030. India is also among the global leaders in solar and wind power," the prime minister said.

The world looks up to this G20 group for advanced, sustainable, affordable, inclusive and clean energy transition, he said.

"While doing this, it is important that our brothers and sisters in the global south are not left behind. We must ensure low-cost finance for developing countries," he said.

We must find ways to bridge technology gaps, promote energy security and work on diversifying supply chains, the PM said while calling for strengthening collaboration on fuels for the future.

He pointed out that transnational grids and interconnections can enhance energy security.

"We are promoting this mutually-beneficial cooperation with our neighbours in this region and we are seeing encouraging results," Modi said.

The PM said that realising the vision of interconnected green grids can be transforming.

"It will enable all of us to meet our climate goals, stimulate green investment and create millions of green jobs," he added.

Addressing the G20 delegates, Modi said that no talk about the future sustainability of growth and development can be complete without energy.

"It impacts development at all levels, from individuals to nations. Given our different reality, our pathway for energy transition are different, but I firmly believe that our goals are the same," he added.

The PM said 190 million families in India were provided LPG connections in the last nine years.

"We have achieved a historic milestone of connecting every village with electricity. We are also working to provide piped cooking gas to people. It has the potential to cover 90 per cent of the population in a few years," he said.

Modi said that the country is making efforts for inclusive, resilient, equitable and sustainable energy for all.

"Small steps lead to big results. In 2015, we began a small movement by launching a scheme for the use of LED lights. This became the largest LED distribution programme in the world, saving us more than 45 billion units of energy per year," he said.

PM Modi pointed out that India has also started the largest agriculture pump solarisation initiative in the world.

He said that India's domestic electric vehicles market is projected to reach 10 million annual sales by 2030.

Modi informed the gathering that India has commenced the roll-out of 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol this year, our aim is to cover entire country by 2025.

"For decarbonising India, we are working on a mission mode on green hydrogen as an alternative. The aim is to make India, a global hub for production, use and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives," Modi said.

The prime minister invited the delegates to join the green grids initiative - 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' - of the international solar alliance.

Modi said that caring for surroundings is natural and it can also be cultural. In India, it is part of our traditional wisdom. "A lifestyle for the environment will make each one of us, a climate champion," he said.

The PM said that our thoughts and actions must always help preserve our one Earth, protect the interest of one family and move towards a green one future.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)