2,141 New Covid Cases In India, 20 Virus-Related Deaths In 24 Hours

India saw a single day rise of 2,141 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases 4,46,36,517, while the active cases declined to 25,510, according to the government data updated on Thursday.

The death count climbed to 5,28,943 with 20 fatalities, which include 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated by the Union health ministry at 8 am stated.

Of the seven fresh fatalities, three were reported from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The active cases constitute 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

There has been a decrease of 458 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.85 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.97 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of recoveries increased to 4,40,82,064, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.46 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.