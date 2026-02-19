India Likely To Push 'Democratised AI' Doctrine After AI Impact Summit

India is expected to sharpen its global artificial intelligence pitch after the India AI Impact Summit 2026, with sources close to the development indicating that the outcomes expected from AI Impact Summit India will centre on a "democratised AI" doctrine built around access, affordability, and inclusion.

Government sources say the summit's final outcome document, currently under discussion among participating countries and stakeholders, is likely to outline a voluntary and nonbinding framework to expand access to foundational AI resources while reinforcing the principle of national sovereignty.

The move is being seen as India's strategic response to the concentration of advanced AI capabilities within a small group of developed nations and corporations. Officials suggest New Delhi wants to reframe the global debate towards diffusion of technology rather than consolidation of power.

Outcomes Expected From AI Impact Summit India

According to sources, the outcomes expected from AI Impact Summit India include a structured push to democratise access to compute infrastructure, datasets, and research ecosystems, particularly for developing nations.

A strong emphasis on open-source AI systems is likely, alongside proposals to promote scalable and replicable AI use cases in healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience, and public service delivery.

Officials say discussions have also focused on creating a global AI knowledge-sharing platform that connects scientific and research communities across borders. The framework under consideration encourages multi-stakeholder engagement involving governments, industry leaders, academia, and civil society.

However, sources underline that the approach will avoid binding regulatory commitments. Sovereignty is expected to remain nonnegotiable in any cross-border AI cooperation model.

India As Global South's AI Voice

India is expected to position itself as a key advocate for the Global South in shaping AI governance norms. Ensuring equitable access to foundational AI infrastructure and capacity building in human capital are likely to be central themes.

Officials indicate that while international cooperation will be strongly endorsed, national regulatory autonomy and security considerations will remain protected.

High Level Global Participation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and participated in the Leaders' Plenary as well as a CEO roundtable focused on investment, research collaboration, and deployment of AI systems.

The summit brought together more than 500 global AI leaders, including over 20 Heads of State and Government and around 60 Ministers and Vice Ministers, alongside technology CEOs, founders, and researchers.

Sources say the outcomes expected from the AI Impact Summit India are designed to signal a balanced approach that advances innovation and global cooperation while ensuring that access, inclusion, and sovereign decision-making remain at the heart of India's emerging AI doctrine.