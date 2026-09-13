'India Key Player In Conflict Resolution': South Africa Minister To NDTV

All conflicts have to end in dialogue and India is a key player in conflict resolution, Ronald Ramola, South Africa's Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, told NDTV today. This, he said, should be a theme across the group -- "That we should be anti-war, the UN Charter should guide the principles of engagement amongst the nations of the world, including the respect for sovereignty of each state," he added.

"It is important that the countries of the Global South should be able to be in the centre of conflict resolution. India is a key player in that regard. We are glad that they are adding to the voice of peace," Ramola -- who attended the two-day BRICS summit -- told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Asked about the issue of Russia and Ukraine, he said, "We as South Africa, from the onset, we had said that dialogue should be what should centre the conflict between Russia and Ukraine".

"There has not been any military victory. So all conflicts at some point have to end in a dialogue," he added.

So it is better that the two nations engage across the table and find a resolution through dialogue, he said.

"We continue to call for that, for the parties to engage. And we hear that they are now in a position where they can engage and find a long lasting solution. It is similar in the Middle East," he said.

South Africa, he added, has already gone to the ICG with regards to the Gaza genocide committed by Israel.

"We look forward to that matter finding a life of its own. And we are glad that the BRICS summit declaration mentions the support for the South Africa case.

And already the UK has also said, indeed, there is ethnic cleansing, which is what South Africa has been raising with regards to Palestine, with regards to Gaza... We are glad that countries of the world, including countries of the global South, are now coming in support of the UN Charter to end this senseless killing of innocent people in Gaza," he added.