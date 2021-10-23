India Is Still Great But Centre Has Been A 'Failure' And Will Remain So: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has been attacking the BJP and PM Modi over high inflation (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the government has failed the country with farmers upset, inflation soaring and the borders witnessing clashes.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Gandhi said the BJP government has been a failure and will continue to be so.

"The farmer is upset, Inflation has touched the sky, there is a clash at the borders. India is still great. But the central government has been a failure and will remain a failure," he said in a tweet in Hindi and used the hashtag "BJPfailsIndia".

The Congress also put out a video about farmers, the border clashes and high inflation and used the hashtag "#ModiHoshMeinAao" to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention on these issues.

"PM Modi needs a reality check," the Congress tweeted from its handle along with the short video.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP and PM Modi over high inflation including soaring fuel prices and also over farmers' issues.