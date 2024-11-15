"India Is My Second Home": Lonely Star Akon

Senegalese-American pop star Akon during the interview with NDTV.

Senegalese-American pop star Akon, who is in Shillong to perform at the Cherry Blossom Festival 2024, has said he thinks of India as his "second home" and can never find himself in a situation "far away" from the country.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on Friday, the 'Lonely' and 'Chammak Challo' star said, "I have always had unforgettable moments here in India. It's like a second home to me. So, I am always here to do many things. Often for weddings... we do a lot of (performances for) weddings. So I always find myself in and out of India. I don't think I will ever be in a position where India would be far away from me."

The 51-year-old Grammy winning artiste made his Bollywood debut by singing the iconic 'Chammak Challo' and 'Criminal' songs in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra.One. He is also engaged in philanthropy in Africa and said he is "100 per cent" willing to be involved in social work in India.

"One hundred percent... The most important thing is finding the best potential partners here. But I would love to do a lot of work here in India for sure," he said, when asked about his philanthropic work such as the solar lighting project (Akon Lighting Africa) in Africa and the possibility of carrying out similar work in India.

He said he is visiting the northeast for the first time and the trip has been "amazing" so far. "This is the first time that I am visiting this side of India. It's beautiful," he said.

The R&B singer also visited an undisclosed location linked to the indigenous Khasi tribe in Meghalaya.

"Music is one of those things that you have to spread... (it) also speaks in a language that, most often, the world doesn't speak,.. music, everybody understands (stands for the language of) love, good karma and positive energy. So, oftentimes, if you do music with positive energy, it will spread quicker and you can become the biggest thing ever. So just keep it (your music) as positive as possible," he said.

In a message to all his fans, Akon said: "I appreciate all you guys for all the support and one love."

The Cherry Blossom Festival, which is supported by the Meghalaya government, is being held on Friday and Saturday. With impressive lineups, the festival attracts thousands of music enthusiasts from across the country every year.

Akon's performance at the event this year is part of his "Superfan Tour," which includes one show per country in Asia during November and December, with additional stops in as many as eight countries.