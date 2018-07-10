India A Stakeholder In The Korean Peninsula Peace Process: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi met with the South Korean President Moon Jae-in for bilateral talks today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a joint statement with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that India is a stakeholder in the peace process in the Korean peninsula and it will make all efforts to ensure peace in the region.

PM Modi made the remarks after holding extensive talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

After their talks, the two countries signed four documents with an aim to strengthen their strategic cooperation.

At a joint media event, Prime Minister Modi also showered praise on the South Korean leader for initiating the peace process in the Korean peninsula

India is a stakeholder in the peace process in the Korean peninsula and it will do its bit to contribute to peace in the region, PM Modi said.

He said by signing an 'early harvest package' document, the two countries have taken a step forward in upgrading their comprehensive economic partnership agreement.