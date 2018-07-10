South Korean President Moon Jae-in, PM Narendra Modi Hold Bilateral Talks: LIVE Updates

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is in India on a four-day visit. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi multiple times during his visit.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 10, 2018 12:44 IST
New Delhi: 

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. During the ceremony he met President Ram Nath Kovind and inspected a guard of honour. From there the South Korean president visited Rajghat where he paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. President Moon Jae-in was accompanied by his wife Kim Jung-sook. After paying homage, President Moon signed the visitor's book and was presented with a bust of Mahatma Gandhi. Following this, the South Korean president met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi's Hyderabad House, where the two leaders held bilateral talks. This will be followed by an official lunch. The two leaders are also expected to give a joint press statement. The two leaders will also address the India-South Korea CEOs roundtable. In the evening, President Moon will again meet his counterpart President Kovind, who will host a banquet for the visiting dignitary and his delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Here are the LIVE updates of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's meeting with PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House today:


Jul 10, 2018
12:44 (IST)
The Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Harshvardhan and the South Korean Minister for Science and ICT, Mr You Young-Min signed an MoU on Science and Technology in New Delhi today. 
Jul 10, 2018
12:33 (IST)
The two leaders will also address the India-South Korea CEOs roundtable. In the evening, President Moon will again meet his counterpart President Kovind, who will host a banquet for the visiting dignitary and his delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Jul 10, 2018
12:33 (IST)
After paying homage, President Moon signed the visitor's book and was presented with a bust of Mahatma Gandhi. Following this, the South Korean president met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi's Hyderabad House, where the two leaders held bilateral talks. This will be followed by an official lunch. The two leaders are also expected to give a joint press statement.
Jul 10, 2018
12:32 (IST)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. During the ceremony he met President Ram Nath Kovind and inspected a guard of honour. From there the South Korean president visited Rajghat where he paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. President Moon Jae-in was accompanied by his wife Kim Jung-sook.


