India's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, INS Vikrant, To Be Delivered By 2021: Navy Chief

India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, INS Vikrant, will be delivered to the Indian Navy by 2021, Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff, said on Saturday.

"India's first Indian Aircraft Carrier Vikrant is undergoing outfitting at Kochi Shipyard Limited. Harbour acceptance trials are in progress and sea acceptance trial of this will commence in the latter half of this year," the Navy Chief said.

He added that "The Aircraft Carrier will be delivered to the Navy by the year 2021."

INS Vikrant, also known as Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 1 (IAC-1), is the first aircraft carrier to be built in India for the Navy.

