Bangladesh Army Chief Meets Muhammad Yunus Along With Navy Chief

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman and the Navy Chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan met Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's Government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, on Eid-ul-Azha.

This comes a day after Mr Yunus announced that elections will be held in the country in the first half of April next year.

The Army and Navy chiefs, along with their wives, met Prof Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna, said the Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

While it was described as a courtesy meeting on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, there is speculation over what was discussed, especially as the Army Chief said elections should be held by December. The Bangladesh Army in a post said, "On the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha, Chief of Army Staff General Wakar-uz-Zaman, SBP, OSP, SGP, psc, along with his spouse, paid a courtesy call on with the Hon'ble Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus today at the State Guest House Jamuna. During the meeting, they exchanged Eid greetings and conveyed wishes for mutual well-being."

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the major political party, has reiterated that it wants elections by December and said April is not suitable for polls.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said April is not appropriate for the national elections in the country and added it was possible to hold the election in December, which would be best for the nation.

Muhammad Yunus has been accused by critics of wanting to hold on to power without facing elections and without a political mandate.

Earlier, the interim government had announced a vague timeline of December 2025 to June 2026. During his address to the nation on Friday, Mr Yunus announced elections will be held in the first half of April next year, effectively giving him another year in office.