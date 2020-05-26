Mercury Crosses 45 Degrees In Parts Of North India, Hit By Heat Wave

Heatwave, India: A respite is likely after Friday, IMD has said.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, heat wave has intensified in several states across north India, Maharashtra and Telangana as temperatures soared above 45 degree Celsius in many parts across the country on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department or IMD issued this season's first "Red warning" on Sunday as it predicted an intense heat wave this week in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, adding that a respite is likely after Friday,

The temperatures are likely to peak today, according to weather department's daily bulletin.

"Due to prevailing northwesterly winds over plains of northwest India, central India and adjoining parts of eastern India, a present heat wave condition is likely to continue to prevail over these areas till May 28 with peak intensity on May 26. Heat wave conditions over some parts with severe heat wave conditions at isolated places very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidharbha during 26th-27th May and only heat wave conditions on May 28," today's bulletin by the IMD read.

Some parts in Punjab, interior Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and interior Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand will also experience "heat wave conditions" over the next two-three days.

Maximum temperature is likely to drop in these states after Friday, the statement said.

The IMD issues colour-coded warnings depending on the intensity of any weather system in ascending order - green, yellow, orange and red.

While issuing the red alert on Sunday, IMD's head of Regional Meteorological Centre Kuldeep Srivastava said: "The warning has been issued to caution people not to step out between 1pm and 5pm, when heat is most intense."

Yesterday, temperatures soared above 45 degrees in UP's Prayagraj, Rajathan's Churu, among other places. "Major Stations of IMD reported maximum Temperature > 45 deg. C today, 25-05-2020:- The highest temperatures recorded are at Churu 47.5, Prayagraj-47.1 and Nagpur-47.0 deg C. The temperatures are likely to persist till 27th and reduce from 28th due to rain/thunderstorm activities," IMD said in a tweet.

Major Stations of IMD reported maximum Temperature > 45 deg. C today, 25-05-2020:-

The highest temperatures recorded are at Churu 47.5, Prayagraj-47.1 and Nagpur-47.0 deg C.

The temperatures are likely to persist till 27th and reduce from 28th due to rain/thunderstorm activities. pic.twitter.com/MUHgCedvrf — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 25, 2020

On Sunday, Rajasthan's Churu recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.4 degree Celsius.

The rise in temperatures comes as many migrants - stranded due to lockdown - are still trying to return to their homes on foot.

In 2019, India witnessed 73 heatwaves across 23 states with mercury rising up to 50 degrees Celsius and killing tens of people, data shared by the National Disaster Management Authority showed.

