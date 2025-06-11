Red Alert For Heatwave In Delhi: How To Stay Safe In Extreme Heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for intense heatwave in Delhi as the maximum temperatures touch 45.5 degrees Celsius in several parts of the national capital.

According to IMD, Delhi and nearby areas will see extreme heat conditions over the next two days. The weather forecast also states that there may be some relief on June 13 night and June 14 as the western disturbances are likely to bring light showers.

"Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Delhi-NCR with temperatures ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius", mentions IMD's daily weather bulletin.

Dr Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at IMD, stated that the severe heat across northwest India -- including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan -- is expected to persist till June 12.

What does a red alert mean?

During a red alert individuals are at a very high risk of of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages.

IMD's red alert or extreme heat alert urges people to follow all precautionary measures and advises extreme care for vulnerable people.

Here, we have some tips to stay safe during the extreme heatwave:

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water, throughout the day to boost hydration. Avoid caffeine and alcohol consumption to prevent dehydration.

Limit outdoor activities, especially during peak hours.

Choose lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing that allows for better airflow.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from sunburn.

Keep an eye on elderly family members, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, and young children, as they're more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Opt for lighter meals that don't require extensive cooking and are easy on your digestive system.

Eat a diet rich in hydrating, cooling foods to keep you cool from the inside.

If you are outdoors:

Choose loose, light-coloured, and breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen to stay cool

Apply a generous amount of sunscreen with SPF 30 or more

Drink enough water throughout the day

Take frequent breaks and rest in cool or shaded areas to allow your body to cool down

Opt for electrolyte-rich drinks like coconut water or ORS solutions

Cover your head with a cap or umbrella to prevent direct exposure

Signs and symptoms of heat-related illness

Heat exhaustion: Heavy sweating, nausea, headache, muscle cramps, dizziness and fatigue.

Heat stroke: High body temperature, confusion, slurred speech, dry skin, rapid pulse, nausea, vomiting and seizures.

If you or someone around you is experiencing these signs and symptoms, seek medical help and take preventive measures accordingly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.