Delhi Heatwave Alert: Try These 6 Effective Ways To Reduce Body Heat Quickly

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning. Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season on April 21, touching 41.3 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 42 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines a heatwave as a period when the maximum temperature touches 40 degrees Celsius or above in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more in coastal areas, and 30 degrees Celsius or higher in hilly regions.

Heat can significantly impact your health in various ways. Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, cramps, rash, and severe dehydration are some heat-related issues. A severe heatwave can also contribute to fatigue, dizziness, confusion, muscle cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Both children and adults are at risk of developing these issues. Therefore, it is crucial to take proactive measures that can help you beat the heat and stay cool from the inside out.

"Consumption of hydrating fruits such as strawberries, watermelons, muskmelons, and vegetables such as cucumbers, celery, cauliflower, etc., coconut water, buttermilk and lemon water can help keep the body cool and hydrated throughout the day. In addition, using sandalwood paste can provide a cooling effect on the skin," recommends Dr Shovana Vaishnavi, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality, Noida.

Here, let's discuss some ways to reduce body heat naturally.

How to reduce body heat

1. Coconut water

Drinking coconut water can help you stay hydrated. Coconut water contains vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes that help rehydrate and reenergize your body when you have heat stress. Coconut water can also offer many additional benefits. It can help reduce the risk of kidney stones, promote healthy blood sugars, load your diet with antioxidants and boost exercise performance.

2. Buttermilk

Traditional buttermilk is one of the best cooling drinks. It can help cool down your body, improve metabolism, boost gut health, and provide various vitamins and minerals. To make a refreshing and delicious summer drink, add roasted cumin, rock salt, and dried mint leaves to the buttermilk. This combination will keep you energised.

3. Limit physical activity

Avoid strenuous activities, during peak heat hours. Opt for low-intensity exercises in the mornings or evenings when temperatures are cooler.

4. Wear breathable clothes

Wear loose, lightly coloured clothes made from natural fibres like cotton for better airflow. Also, do not forget to wear a hat and sunglasses if you'll be in direct sunlight. You can also carry an umbrella.

5. Eat hydrating foods

Eating water-rich foods can also boost overall hydration levels. Foods with high water content, like cucumbers and watermelon, are particularly beneficial.

Also, eat lighter meals, such as salads and fruits to prevent additional strain on the body that heavier meals may cause.

6. Try cooling techniques

Applying cool compresses on pulse points like wrists, neck, chest and temples or soaking your feet in cool water can quickly lower your body's temperature.

Dr. Vaishnavi further shared some tips to stay healthy during the summer season. "First, focus on hydration. Consume enough liquids, and hydrating foods to maintain energy throughout the day. Reduce consumption of sugary and alcoholic beverages as they tend to cause dehydration. Get adequate rest and aim for 7-9 hours of sleep to recharge the body. Choose lighter meals over heavy meals to prevent sluggishness and bloating. Also, avoid going outdoors during peak summer hours," she added.

Try these strategies to effectively manage body heat. Stay safe!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.