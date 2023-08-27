India Has Made G20 More Inclusive During Its Presidency: PM Modi

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi next month. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India has made G20 Summit a more inclusive forum during its presidency.

"India is ready. It's the biggest summit in G20's history. We are taking the summit to several cities. Delegates have been positively impacted by India's vibrant democracy," PM Modi said in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme,



PM Modi said Chandrayaan-3 is a living example of women power with several women scientists and engineers directly involved in the mission.

"When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, then who can stop that country from becoming developed," he said.

Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of 'new India', which wants to win under all circumstances and knows how to win in any situation, the prime minister said.

"There is one aspect of this mission, which I especially want to discuss with you. When the capability of women power is added, the impossible becomes possible," he said.

India took over the G20 presidency last year in December. India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the closing ceremony of the previous G20 summit in Bali that was hosted by Indonesia on November 15 and 16.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The group comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

The member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.