India Has Become Focal Point Of World's Desires, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Visakhapatnam on Saturday that India has become the focal point of the world's expectations as "we are scripting a new development story".

"The world is looking at us very keenly at a time when many countries are struggling. While some countries are facing shortage of essentials, some are facing energy crisis. Almost every country is worried about its sliding economy," the Prime Minister noted.

Addressing a public meeting at Andhra University Engineering College grounds after launching various infrastructure development projects, PM Modi said India was touching new peaks in many sectors amid the gloom world over.

"This has become possible because India is working by placing the hopes and needs of its citizens on the top. Every policy, every decision of ours is aimed at making lives of common people better," he said.

PM Modi said India, during the Amrit Kaal, was going ahead fast on the path to progress and become a developed nation.

"The development journey is multidimensional. The needs of common people and building better and modern infrastructure are entwined to it," he noted.

Observing that the country suffered heavy losses due to "isolated views" on infrastructure development, the Prime Minister said his government has taken a new approach with importance to an integrated view.

"Infrastructure development with an integrated view became possible through PM Gati Shakti national master plan. It has not only speeded up development but also reduced costs of projects," he added.

The earlier isolated view had impacted supply chains and increased logistics costs.

"We never got into questions like whether we should develop railways or road transport, ports or highways. We had no ambiguity as supply chains and logistics depended on multi-modal connectivity," the Prime Minister pointed out.

Referring to schemes like Productivity-Linked Incentives and National Infrastructure Pipeline, PM Modi said they were attracting increased investments into the country.

"At the same time, the welfare schemes for the poor are expanding. For the past two and a half years, free ration is being distributed across the country while Rs 6,000 each is directly being credited into the farmers' accounts under PM Kisan for three and a half years now." The policy initiatives on sunrise sectors was throwing open numerous new opportunities to the youth.

"From drones to gaming, space to start-ups...every field is progressing due to our policies. When the target is clear -- be it the highs of the sky or the depths of the ocean -- we explore and exploit the opportunities," Modi remarked.

Deepwater energy exploration using modern technology in Andhra Pradesh was one such example, he said.

The Prime Minister said blue economy has for the first time become a top priority.

"Blue economy has infinite opportunities which the country is now trying to grab. The coastline has been our gateway to prosperity for ages and we have undertaken projects worth thousands of crores of rupees for port-led development, " he added.

Speaking about the projects he launched today, the PM noted that they would open new avenues from infrastructure to ease of living to Atmanirbhar Bharat and take development to new heights.

PM Modi made a special mention about former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and current Meghalaya Governor Kambhampati Haribabu who "always talked about development of Andhra Pradesh".

He thanked them for being so focused on the state's development and people's well-being.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present.

