India Has 360 Proposals For Ropeway, Cable Cars, Says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, said that India has 360 proposals of ropeway and cable cars worth USD 7.93 billion.

He was addressing the event,"Financing of cutting-edge products from Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the national capital.

Gadkari said that apart from ropeways and cable car projects India is building more than 300 tunnel projects and invited companies from Germany, Switzerland and Austria for Joint Venturing in these projects.

"My suggestion is that if you can make a joint venture. Indians' per capita income is very low, paying capacity is very low, that is the reason we need to make it at a reasonable cost, without that economic viability is not possible. I am really happy that today, the total this ropeway project is of USD 7.93 billion, said Gadkari.

Gadkari further said that he is open to suggestions to find solutions for the infra projects. "I am open. You come to me, suggest me, we will think together, and we will find out the solutions. India has huge potential, sky is the limit."

He said that economic viability is important for the projects. "In the road construction, we are using many technologies. We have to develop the economy and protect ecology and environment," he added.

Gadkari mentioned that the priority is to standardize policies and transform the ropeway industry by promoting the manufacturing of ropeway components under the "Make in India" initiative.

In his address, Gadkari said that the foremost priority of the sector in India should be to make ropeways economically viable by bringing down the overall project cost to make this affordable.

Gadkari said the focus should be on developing indigenous and cost-efficient solutions without compromising safety.

