India Facing 'Grave Threat', Need Rafale To Upgrade IAF: Air Force Chief

No country in the world is facing the kind of "grave threat" that India is confronted with, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said today, stressing just how crucial the Rafale deal is, to the Indian Air Force.

Addressing a seminar in Delhi, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said, "the intentions of adversaries can change overnight," and India needs to be prepared for such an eventuality.

The air chief also said that India's neighbours are "not sitting idle", highlighting that countries like China are rapidly modernising its air force. The Indian Air Force "needs to match their force level," he said.

Speaking at a seminar on 'IAF's Force Structure 2035', the air chief said the government is procuring Rafale fighter jets and S-400 missile systems to enhance capability of the armed forces.

He also justified procurement of only two Rafale jet squadrons, saying there were example of similar purchases.

The Rafale jet deal has come under severe criticism from the Congress as well as former minister's of the BJP.

India and France have signed an inter-government deal for France to provide 36 Rafale fighter jets to India - the delivery of which is scheduled to begin as early as next year.

(With inputs from PTI)

