India Emerging As "Trusted Partner" To The World: PM Modi In France

India is emerging as a "trusted partner" to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, underlining that the country is investing across sectors that will drive growth, innovation and opportunity for generations to come.

Addressing the Indian diaspora here, PM Modi also said that this is a defining period in India's journey, where aspirations are reaching new heights and that the country is "shaping the future".

"There was a time when relations between countries were determined solely by trade, but today, trust has become just as important alongside trade," PM Modi told the gathering at Salle Pleyel, one of the largest indoor venues in the French capital.

"Every country wants a reliable supply chain. Every country wants a stable partnership. Every country is in search of such partners on whom trust can be placed for the long term, and at such a time, India is emerging as a trusted partner in the world," the prime minister said.

"Today, when India is racing ahead towards the goal of Viksit Bharat, I call on all of you (in France) to connect with India more deeply. This will bring added strength to India's growth trajectory, while you will get an opportunity to serve the land of your ancestors," he said, in his address in Hindi.

Reflecting upon the achievements of the diaspora, he pointed to World War II British Indian spy Noor Inayat Khan and a French General in Maharaja Ranjit Singh's army.

"Be it Indian-origin Noor Inayat Khan, who sacrificed her life for the French Resistance, or General Jean-François Allard, who worked with Maharaja Ranjit Singh, they are all symbols of a shared Indo-French heritage," he said.

Highlighting that the people of India want to take their lives to the next level, he pointed to the Chandrayaan mission as an example of the country's "aspirations".

"The world recognised this as a huge achievement but India did not stop there. Today, the country is preparing for Gaganyaan, moving forward towards building its own space station," he said.

Amid loud cheers from the audience, PM Modi hailed the expanding footprint of UPI in France which would give a boost to tourism flows between the two countries.

"Last year, a Consulate was opened in Marseille, which is providing a lot of additional assistance (for Indians). Few weeks back, the facility of visa-free transit for Indian nationals was launched at French airports.

"Whether it is increasing the mobility of students and professionals or mutual recognition of educational qualifications or French universities opening campuses in India, we are moving forward together in this direction.

"The scope for the use of UPI in France is also set to increase, which means as the India-French connect is instant so are our mutual payments – bringing both nations closer together," he said, adding that the strength of the ties lay in the diaspora.

On the trade front, he pointed to the progress made with the UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) being enforced from next month and progress being with the European Union (EU) talks, which will open up new opportunities for Indian workers, farmers, innovators and others. PM Modi said that at the G7 meeting in Evian, he emphasised the importance of partnerships based on trust.

"Bharat's message to the G7 Summit was clear: global governance will only be effective when it is inclusive; global growth will be sustainable when it is shared; and technology will truly benefit humanity when it is trusted," he said.

PM Modi said that the world is experiencing a period of uncertainty and disruption.

"In these challenging times, the partnership between France and India has become a strong pillar of trust, stability, and cooperation," he said, noting that the two sides have elevated their relationship to the status of a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

He said the two countries are launching the TRISHNA satellite next year. "This satellite will contribute to ensuring water and food security in the world," he added.

PM Modi said he arrived in France when his government had completed 12 years.

"Serving the nation continuously for 12 years as the elected Prime Minister has been a great fortune of my life. This is the strength of India's democracy, which has brought a tea seller to this position," he said.

PM Modi said that India has witnessed transformative growth across sectors in the last 12 years. "Beyond economic growth, India's journey is about empowering people and transforming lives," he added.

He said that today's story of India is not just the story of economic progress. "It is also the story of social transformation," he said, adding that 25 crore people in the country have been lifted out of poverty in the last 12 years.

"Today's India and its youth are dreaming very big dreams. India's farmers are moving forward with new possibilities. India's women are demonstrating new leadership," he said.

"Fifty or a hundred years from today, when this era is reviewed, it will emerge that this era was driven by India's aspirations. Today's India is building the entire ecosystem of the future. India is investing in every sector that will shape the direction of the coming decades," he added.

Earlier, PM was welcomed with the message "Bonjour Modi", or hello Modi, and chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

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