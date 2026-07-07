India, France Hold First Joint Working Group Meeting On Critical Minerals

India and France have taken a significant step towards strengthening cooperation in the critical minerals sector, holding the inaugural meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group on Critical Minerals in New Delhi as both countries seek to build resilient supply chains for resources essential to clean energy, advanced manufacturing and strategic industries.

The meeting, held on July 6, was co-chaired by France's Interministerial Delegate for Strategic Minerals and Metals Supplies, Benjamin Gallezot, and Kadam Sandeep Vasant, Joint Secretary in charge of the National Critical Mineral Mission at India's Ministry of Mines.

According to a statement issued by the French Embassy, the discussions centred on expanding bilateral collaboration in the exploration, processing and recycling of critical minerals and rare earth elements, with the aim of creating sustainable and diversified supply chains amid rising global demand and increasing geopolitical competition over strategic resources.

Officials from both sides identified areas of common interest and explored potential collaborative projects not only in India and France but also in third countries with significant mineral reserves.

The meeting also brought together experts from France's Bureau of Geological and Mining Research (BRGM) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI), who discussed ways to deepen their longstanding scientific cooperation. The two geological agencies agreed to pursue joint work aimed at strengthening understanding of the entire critical minerals value chain, from resource mapping and exploration to extraction, processing and recycling.

During his two-day visit to New Delhi, Gallezot also met Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor to discuss strategic aspects of critical mineral security. He further interacted with representatives of Indian industry during a session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), highlighting opportunities for commercial and technological collaboration between businesses in the two countries.

The visit follows the signing of the France-India Joint Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in Critical Minerals during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in February this year. The declaration laid the foundation for closer cooperation in mineral exploration, mining, research and innovation, diversification of supply chains and development of circular economy practices, including recycling of strategic minerals.

The latest engagement signals the growing importance both countries attach to securing access to minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite and rare earth elements, which are indispensable for manufacturing batteries, electric vehicles, semiconductors, renewable energy technologies and defence equipment.

India has stepped up efforts to reduce dependence on imported critical minerals through the National Critical Mineral Mission, launched to strengthen domestic exploration, overseas mineral partnerships and processing capabilities. New Delhi has also been pursuing mineral cooperation agreements with several countries as part of its broader strategy to secure raw materials required for its clean energy transition and manufacturing ambitions.

France, meanwhile, established its Interministerial Delegation for the Supply of Strategic Minerals and Metals in December 2022 to coordinate government efforts to secure access to strategic resources and reinforce industrial resilience. The body works across ministries to support France's energy transition, industrial competitiveness and strategic autonomy.

The launch of the India-France Joint Working Group reflects the growing strategic dimension of bilateral ties, which have expanded beyond defence and civil nuclear cooperation to encompass emerging technologies, energy transition and supply chain security. With global competition for critical minerals intensifying, the partnership is expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting both countries' long-term industrial and economic priorities.