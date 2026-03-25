India Does Not Have LPG Problem, It Has LOP Problem: Pralhad Joshi To NDTV

Congress's Rahul Gandhi does not know about the LPG situation and is just "trying to create panic," Union minister Pralhad Joshi said at NDTV's India Sustainability Mission 2.0 today. "India does not have LPG problem, India has LoP problem," said Joshi, in a jibe at Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"Why didn't he attend the all-party meeting today? Earlier they were saying call an all- party meeting. When the meeting is called, he doesn't attend it," said Joshi, who handles the New and Renewable Energy portfolio.

"If you look at our neighbours, they are having major issues. In India not even a single petrol pump is dry. There is no shortage of petrol diesel and PNG. There are some issues related to LPG that's why some steps are taken," he added.

On Tuesday, amid reports of Pakistan allegedly facilitating talks between Iran and the US, Gandhi had launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Middle East situation and India's handling of it.

Referring to the All-Party meet, he said he would not be able to because it clashes with a programme in Kerala.

"All-party meeting should take place, but a structural blunder has been made... And this cannot be fixed, especially since the Prime Minister cannot. He will do whatever America says and will not work in the interest of the farmers and the country. He will do whatever America and Israel say," Gandhi told reporters.

