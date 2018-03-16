'India Does Not Believe In Dirty Bombs Unlike Some Neighbours': Nirmala Sitharaman

Ms Sitharaman, while speaking at a book release function in Delhi, said India is complying with nuclear non-proliferation regulations despite not being a signatory to the non-proliferation treaty (NPT).
"We are signing nuclear treaties as a commitment to non-proliferation and are not supportive of illegal spread," she said.
"Unlike some of our neighbours, India does not believe in dirty bombs, we take non-proliferation very seriously," she said.
Ms Sitharaman also said infiltration bids from across the border with Pakistan have not come down.
"We are remaining alert, we will not entertain infiltration," she said.
On the issue of rising terrorism-related incidents in Kashmir, the minister said the government is working with the state government to deal with the issue.
She said India does not want an escalation in tensions, but it is for Pakistan to prove that their territory is not being used for terrorism.