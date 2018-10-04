India Deports 7 Rohingya To Myanmar For First Time After Court Go-Ahead

Rohingya Muslims: The seven men were detained in 2012 after they entered India illegally

Highlights Rohingya handed over to Myanmar at Moreh border post in Manipur They were detained for illegally entering India in 2012 Myanmar said they were its citizens and had verified their addresses

India on Thursday deported seven Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar, in the first such move. The men were detained in 2012 and had been kept in Cachar Central Jail in Assam's Silchar since then.

The Rohingya were handed over to Myanmar officials at the Moreh border post in Manipur, said Assam Additional Director General of Police (Border) Bhaskar J Mahanta.

The government said Myanmar had confirmed that they were its citizens and had verified their addresses in Rakhine; thousands have fled this part of Myanmar amid violence against the ethnic minority.

Consular access had been given to Myanmar diplomats, who confirmed the identity of the immigrants.

Those who were deported are Md Jamal, Mohbul Khan, Jamal Hussain, Md Yonus, Sabir Ahmed, Rahim Uddin and Md Salam. They are between 26 and 32 years.

The Press Trust of India quoted an official as saying that the Rohingya were "keen" to go back to their country and thanked Assam for how they were treated during their incarceration.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court refused to stop their deportation. "We are not inclined to interfere on the decision taken," the top court had said, accepting the centre's statement that the Rohingya were illegal immigrants and Myanmar had accepted them as citizens.

Around 40,000 Rohingya live in India after having fled persecution in Myanmar over the years (File)

New Delhi's move has drawn criticism from the UN, which said their forcible return violates international law.

"The Indian Government has an international legal obligation to fully acknowledge the institutionalised discrimination, persecution, hate and gross human rights violations these people have faced in their country of origin and provide them the necessary protection," UN Special Rapporteur on racism, Tendayi Achiume, said in a statement.

Around 40,000 Rohingya live in India after having fled persecution in Myanmar over the years. Around 16,000 of them are registered with the UN refugee agency.

UN officials describe the Myanmar military's action as ethnic cleansing. Myanmar has denied the charge, saying its military launched counter-insurgency operations after attacks on security forces by Rohingya militants in August last year.

The government had last year told the court that Rohingya are a threat to national security, have links with terror groups and are likely to be used by the ISIS for terror attacks. It had also asked state governments to identify and deport them.