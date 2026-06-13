"Fake": India Denies Attack On Vessel MT Liaki Freedom Off Oman Coast

The Ministry of External Affairs dismissed reports of attacks on an Indian-crewed tanker, MT Liaki Freedom, off the coast of Oman, which had triggered fresh concerns amid a series of such incidents in the region, clarifying that all the crew members were safe after directly speaking with the vessel's master.

MEA sources said immediate contact was established with the ship to verify the situation, given the heightened sensitivity surrounding recent incidents involving commercial vessels in the Gulf region.

"We have spoken with the Master of the vessel Liaki Freedom, who has confirmed that all crew members are safe and that the reported information is false," a MEA source said.

The clarification effectively dismissed the claim of a fresh attack and confirmed that no incident had taken place involving the vessel, bringing clarity amid rising concern over repeated misinformation and unverified reports circulating on social media.

The MEA's fact-check unit also flagged the claim as fake.

"Fake News Alert! Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media", it posted on X, tagging a post that falsely claimed: "Fourth US strike on Indian-crewed tanker in a week: MT Liaki Freedom hit off Oman, four sailors dead'.

The government's rapid response highlights increasing concern over misinformation surrounding maritime security incidents, especially those involving Indian seafarers operating in high-risk waters near the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

The development comes against the backdrop of a series of recent attacks and disruptions targeting commercial vessels in the region, including the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MT Jalveer, which was struck earlier with 20 Indian seafarers onboard.

On Friday, the MEA summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks once again to lodge New Delhi's protest against continuing attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, which recently claimed the lives of three Indian seafarers.

India had lodged a "strong protest" over recent attacks on vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz, including the commercial ship Settebello off the coast of Oman, where three Indian nationals were killed.

The United States said on Thursday that it is in "direct contact" with India on the issue.

Responding to India's diplomatic demarche, a US State Department official said Washington remains engaged with the Indian government on the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)