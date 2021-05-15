India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Crosses 18 Crore Mark

India Coronavirus: As on day-119 of the vaccination drive, total 10,79,759 vaccine doses were given

India crossed a significant landmark in its fight against the COVID-19 after the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 18 crores on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261 as per the 8 pm provisional report, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, World health experts issued a grim warning on Friday that the second year of Covid-19 was set to be "far more deadly", as Japan extended a state of emergency amid growing calls for the Olympics to be scrapped, AFP reported.

"We're on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first," said the World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases) Cases: