Banned Assam Outfit ULFA-I Declares Ceasefire For 90 Days Amid Covid Rise

The United Liberation Front of Asom- Independent (ULFA-I) on Saturday announced a unilateral ceasefire for three months with immediate effect. The Paresh Baruah-led insurgent group said that it took the decision due to COVID-19 pandemic in Assam.

"During the Covid-19, crisis time, we have decided for unilateral ceasefire for three months from every activity which will be effect from May 15, 2011(Saturday). We want to informed the indigenous people of Assam that for three months our every activity will be stopped," ULFA-I said in a press statement.

Assam currently has a caseload of 3.15 lakh cases. Nearly 2,000 people have died in the state due to the virus.

This is the second time that the banned outfit has announced a unilateral ceasefire; the first being in 2006.

The outfit's decision came days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to its chief Paresh Baruah to come forward for peace talks.

"I request Paresh Barua to come to the discussion table and resolve issues. Kidnappings and killings complicate problems, not solve them. I hope we will be able to make the underground insurgents return to the mainstream in the next five years," said Mr Sarma hours after taking charge as the Chief Minister.

ULFA-I had been involved in killing of innocent peoples in the past.

On Friday, two persons were killed and two injured in a grenade blast allegedly carried by the insurgent group in Tinsukia district.

In 2011, another faction of the outfit, under Arabinda Rajkhowa, had announced a unilateral ceasefire for political negotiation but the move was opposed by self-styled ULFA commander in chief Paresh Baruah.

ULFA was formed in In 1979 and since then it has been carrying out insurgency activities in Assam.