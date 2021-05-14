Sikkim 3rd State In North-East To Impose Lockdown Amid Covid

Sikkim government said it imposed lockdown in view of 20% Covid positivity rate

Sikkim has called a lockdown from Monday for a week amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the third state in the north-east, after Mizoram and Nagaland, to impose a lockdown.

The lockdown in Sikkim will come into force at 5 am on Monday and will end at 5 am on May 24.

The Sikkim government said it decided to impose the lockdown "in view of the fact that the average positivity rate for COVID-19 cases in the state has continued to be more than 20 per cent in the last few weeks."

"There is an urgent need to impose stricter restrictions on movement of people within the state," the state government said in a notification.

"All state government offices, shops including ration shops, private commercial establishments, institutions, gymnasiums, markets and factories, other than those engaged in production of medicines, medical equipment, oxygen and allied sectors shall remain closed," the notification said.

Central government offices will be allowed to function under pandemic safety guidelines of the Union government.

Movement of vehicles, and any public activity and gathering are banned during the lockdown.

However, movement of vehicles and people engaged in essential services are allowed if they show documents to prove they are linked to essential services.