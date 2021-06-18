India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 Death Count Exceeds 4 Million

COVID-19: Countries in Latin America are facing their worst outbreak since March (File)

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 4 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India, which is preparing to produce Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in the country under the name Covovax, plans to start trials of the vaccine on children next month, sources in the company told NDTV on Thursday.

US-based Novovax on Monday had said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective in a large, late-stage clinical trial in America and Mexico. Trials on adults in India had started in March.

The government has been counting on the vaccine, expected to be among the cheaper options in the market, to make up for the shortfall that exacerbated India's devastating second wave and forced it to stop exports.

Jun 18, 2021 07:13 (IST) "Urgent Actions Needed": 21 Experts In Lancet On India's Covid Resurgence



A commentary on the website of the medical journal The Lancet authored by 21 people including Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and top surgeon Dr Devi Shetty has recommended eight actions to prepare for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India. Read Here

Jun 18, 2021 07:02 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Active cases below 200 in Noida, Ghaziabad



Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while Ghaziabad had 18 along with one death, as the number of active patients also reached below 200 in both the districts, PTI reported. With this, the overall number of positive cases reached 62,993 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,486 in Ghaziabad, according to Uttar Pradesh's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.