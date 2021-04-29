'Free - Adjective, Adverb': Rahul Gandhi's Dictionary Dig Over Vaccines

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly criticised the government's handling of the pandemic. (File photo)

Rahul Gandhi this morning referred to English dictionary as he stepped up attack on the Centre to allow anti-Covid vaccinations for free as the country recorded another daily high of virus-related deaths and new infections. "Let's hope they get it this time," the Congress leader tweeted as he shared the adjective of the word "free" with examples.

"free/fri/ adjective, adverb. costing nothing, or not needing to be paid for. e.g.- * India must get free COVID vaccine. * All citizens must receive inoculation free of charge. Let's hope they get it this time," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

free /friː/

adjective, adverb



costing nothing, or not needing to be paid for. e.g.-

• India must get free COVID vaccine.

• All citizens must receive the inoculation free of charge.



Let's hope they get it this time. #vaccine - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress leader had hit out at the government for continuing with work on the ambitious Central Vista project at the time when the country is grappling with the deadly second wave of Covid which has killed thousands and crippled the healthcare system.

"Central Vista- not essential. Central Govt with a vision- essential," the top Congress leader tweeted.

Mr Gandhi, who on April 20 said he has tested positive for COVID-19, has repeatedly criticised the government's handling of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the Wayanad MP had asked the ruling BJP not to turn India "into a victim of its system" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a "liberalised" policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1.

Over 1.3 crore people have applied for vaccination on CoWIN, the government's registration website so far.

India began vaccinating people in January, starting with healthcare and frontline workers. The second phase included those above 45 and those with other illnesses. Earlier this month, the inoculations were opened to all adults as Covid cases exploded, leaving health services and medical resources severely strained.

India has been recording over three lakh cases every day for over a week now. This morning, the country daily Covid figures hit a new high with 3,79,257 fresh infections and 3,645 deaths. The caseload surged to 1.83 crore cases; over 2.04 lakh people have died so far.

The shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and crucial anti-viral drugs has added to crisis.