3.79 Lakh Covid Cases, 3,645 Deaths As India Daily Figures Reach New High

India has been recording over three lakh cases every day for over a week now. More than 2 lakh cases are being recorded since April 15. Shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and crucial anti-viral drugs has added to the difficulties of Covid patients.

All adults can get themselves vaccinated from Saturday as the government widens the vaccine coverage and hopes to curb the spread. On Wednesday, over 1.3 crore people applied for Covid vaccination on CoWIN, the government's registration website; a few glitches were reported initially.

The United States, the UK, Russia and China are sending help to India amid the crisis. In a tweet, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III, said, "We're committed to use every resource at our disposal, within our authority, to support India's frontline healthcare workers."

The US is sending supplies worth more than $100 million to India to help it fight a surge of COVID-19 cases, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday, news agency Reuters reported. The supplies include 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests

China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Wednesday said in a tweet: "Chinese medical suppliers are working overtime on orders from India, at least 25000 orders for oxygen concentrators in recent days. Cargo planes are under plan for medical supplies. Chinese customs will facilitate relevant process."

Karnataka and West Bengal on Wednesday recorded the biggest surge in Covid cases since the start of the pandemic. More than 39,000 cases were recorded by Karnataka while Bengal saw a record single-day surge of 17,207 infections. Today, voting is being held for 35 seats of Bengal for the eighth and last phase.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in the country, reported a record high of 985 Covid deaths. The state also reported 63,309 new cases - a five per cent drop from yesterday - to take its active caseload to over 6.73 lakh. Experts have said the state may see a third vace if pace of vaccination slows.

Kerala recorded more than 35,000 new Covid cases while Uttar Pradesh recorded over 29,000 cases. Even as Delhi remains under a curfew for the second consecutive week, the city recorded 25,986 cases.

The 'B.1.617' strain of coronavirus, first identified in India has been found in at least 17 countries, the WHO has said, adding that studies have highlighted that the spread of the second wave has been much faster than the first in India.