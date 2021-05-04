India Coronavirus Updates: India Nears 2 Crore Covid Cases Amid Devastating Second Wave

The second wave of coronavirus has burdened the healthcare system (File)

India's active caseload passed the 34 lakh-mark on Monday with 3,68,147 fresh infections added in 24 hours, six per cent lower than Sunday's spike. Over 3,417 Covid-linked deaths have been reported since Sunday, taking total deaths to 2,18,959.

India has been reporting over three lakh infections everyday for more than 10 days now. On Saturday, India posted a grim global record in daily Covid surge with over four lakh infections.

India's positivity rate, the percentage of people who test positive out of all the tests conducted, stood at 24.46 per cent Monday morning.

The second wave of coronavirus has burdened the healthcare system with most finding it difficult to get beds in hospitals and arrange for oxygen for their patients.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

May 04, 2021 06:21 (IST) Kerala Police Chief Directs Cops To Strictly Enforce Covid Restrictions

Kerala Police chief Lokanath Behara on Monday directed all district police chiefs and station house officers to strictly enforce the COVID-19 restrictions in the state, reported news agency ANI. The state will observe stringent restrictions starting today in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.



"Restrictions similar to the weekend lockdown will be in place from tomorrow. Employees of exempt establishments can travel carrying their identity cards. Courier service and home delivery category are also exempted. Concessions have also been granted for activities related to e-commerce," Mr Behara said Monday.

A woman police officer will be posted in each ward of the panchayat to ensure that those in the quarantine do not leave. Station house officers will facilitate the passage of oxygen-carrying vehicles without any hindrance. The district police chief will appoint a nodal officer in each district to ensure that the movement of oxygen and medicines is not disrupted.

Kerala Police chief Lokanath Behara on Monday directed all district police chiefs and station house officers to strictly enforce the COVID-19 restrictions in the state, reported news agency ANI. The state will observe stringent restrictions starting today in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.