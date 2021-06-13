Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs 84,332 Covid Cases Saturday, Lowest Daily Rise In 70 Days

Active cases now account for 3.68 per cent of the total infections (File)

India, witnessing a downward trend in Covid cases, reported the lowest daily spike in infections in 70 days with 84,332 new cases Saturday. India has so far logged 2.93 crore cases of coronavirus. Active cases now account for 3.68 per cent of the total infections.

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to be on the decline. For the fifth straight day Saturday, the positivity rate remained below the 5 per cent-mark at 4.39 per cent.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: