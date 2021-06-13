Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs 84,332 Covid Cases Saturday, Lowest Daily Rise In 70 Days

New Delhi:
India, witnessing a downward trend in Covid cases, reported the lowest daily spike in infections in 70 days with 84,332 new cases Saturday. India has so far logged 2.93 crore cases of coronavirus. Active cases now account for 3.68 per cent of the total infections.
India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to be on the decline. For the fifth straight day Saturday, the positivity rate remained below the 5 per cent-mark at 4.39 per cent.
Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Army Dedicates 50-Bed Covid Hospital Set Up In Srinagar To People Of J&K
Jointly set up by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps and 92 Base Hospital (BH) in Srinagar, a 50-bed COVID-19 medical facility was dedicated to people of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, informed Brigadier CG Murali Dharan, reported news agency ANI.
According to Brigadier Dharan, the facility has 10 ventilator beds, 20 high dependency beds and 20 oxygen beds.
He informed that the facility currently has one medical specialist, an anesthesiologist, three medical officers, nursing officers and paramedical staff which includes X-Ray assistants, lab assistants and dispensary staff. Medical services will be provided round the clock.
