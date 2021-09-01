Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 30,941 Cases In India In 24 Hours Tuesday

India's active cases account for 1.13% of the overall cases (File)

India recorded 30,941 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours Tuesday, 27.9% lower than Monday, government data showed. The active cases account for 1.13% of the overall cases (3,27,68,880).

A new coronavirus variant - C.1.2 Strain - first identified in South Africa in May has been found in six countries so far, according to reports, in fresh worry amid the global fight against the pandemic. The mutations of the virus "are associated with increased transmissibility" and an increased ability to evade antibodies, experts have said.

India's top medical body ICMR's Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases on Monday said that the states which did not face an intense second wave of the pandemic are now witnessing an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, showing early signs of the third wave, news agency PTI reported.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: