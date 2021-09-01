Coronavirus LIVE Updates: WHO Monitoring New Variant Named 'Mu'

India's active cases account for 1.13% of the overall cases (File)

The World Health Organization has said it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant known as "Mu", which was first identified in Colombia in January.

Mu, known scientifically as B.1.621, has been classified as a "variant of interest", the global health body said Tuesday in its weekly pandemic bulletin.

The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines and stressed that further studies were needed to better understand it.

Sep 01, 2021 08:37 (IST) Google Extends Work From Home Option Due To Pandemic

Google on Tuesday extended the option for its employees to work from home into next year due to the pandemic.

Returning to Google campuses will remain voluntary globally through January 10, with local offices given the discretion to decide when to require employees to return to their desks, according chief executive Sundar Pichai.



