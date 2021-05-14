India Coronavirus Latest News Live Updates: India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Nears 18 Crore Mark

India Covid Vaccine: The gap between 2 Covishield doses has been increased to 12 to 16 weeks.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached nearly the 18 crore mark as per the 8 pm provisional report, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

"The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,91,77,029 as per the 8 pm provisional report today", read a press release by the Ministry.

4,37,192 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 39,14,688 across 32 States/Union Territories (UTs) since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the top US health agency on Thursday said it was lifting mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a watershed moment that President Joe Biden called "a great day" in the long pandemic fight.

The announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) marked an abrupt turnaround after more than a year of urging people to cover their faces to stem the spread, AFP reported.

