Delhi's Daily Covid Cases Down To 8,500, Positivity Rate Dips To 12%

Delhi recorded 8,500 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the first time the figure has dipped below 10,000 since April 10, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. The city's test positivity rate has also dipped to 12%, he said during a digital press conference.

Around 10,000 beds have cleared up in the past 10 days, he said, indicating that the second wave was easing in the city.

"On April 20, there were more than 28,000 cases in Delhi...it has now fallen to 8,500 now. The positivity rate has fallen to 12 per cent. It had hit 36 per cent by April 22," Mr Kejriwal said.