'Must Continue Talks To Ensure Full Restoration Of Peace': Rajnath Singh To Chinese Counterpart

Shortly after China accused India of being "entirely" responsible for the border stand-off in Ladakh and blamed Delhi for escalating tension between the two countries, the Defence Ministry called for calm and appealed against "action that could complicate the situation or escalate matters in border areas".

"The two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest," the defence ministry said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Earlier the Chinese had put out a brief but accusatory statement following Friday night's meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart.

"Causes and truth of the current tension on the China-India border are clear, and the responsibility entirely lies with India. China cannot lose an inch of its territory, and its armed forces are fully determined, capable and confident in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chinese statement had said.